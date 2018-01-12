Photo of the Day: -13.5°C recorded on Yushan as cold surge sweeps through Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first major cold surge of the winter was sending the temperature down to 6-9 degrees Celsius across the island early Friday, and even lower in mountainous areas. Minus 13.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Northern Peak of Yushan (玉山北峰), according to Apple Daily News.

Paiyun Lodge (排雲山莊) at Yushan, also known as Jade Mountain, at an elevation of 3402 meters recorded minus 8.5 degrees Celsius at the same time.

The temperature is likely to dip even lower the next morning, according to the update from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

If one looks at history, the lowest temperature ever recorded at the Northern Peak of Yushan was minus 18.4 degrees Celsius dated back to January, 1970.

(Credit: Yushan National Park Headquarters)

(Credit: Yushan National Park Headquarters)