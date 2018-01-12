AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegat
Representatives from North and South Korea shook hands in the first meeting between the rivals in more than two years in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the neighbors.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, hundreds of thousands of Filipino Catholics jostled as they tried to get closer to the statue of the Black Nazarene during an annual procession in Manila.
In South Korea, an annual ice festival drew over 1 million visitors, including a trout-catching contest in Hwacheon.
An 8-month-old critically endangered Bornean orangutan showed off its two front teeth at the Singapore Zoo.
