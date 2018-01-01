  1. Home
  2. World

Vietnam intends to become the new economic tiger in Asia 

Vietnam Prime Minister expresses optimistic view about the development of Vietnam's economy 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/12 17:53

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for a consistent pursuit of the productivity-based growth model and innovation in order to become a new economic tiger in the Asian region, Vietnamese media outlets reported.

On Jan. 11, the Vietnam Economic Forum 2018 held in Hanoi with the main theme of  "Fast and sustainable economic growth of Vietnam: challenges and new motivation" attracted 1,500 domestic and international economic experts and scholars, according to The Voice Of Vietnam. 

Vietnam's prime minister said that a with a 6.81 percent growth rate, Vietnam belongs to the highest growth groups in both Asia and the world as the country has stepped up to fight against corruption and developed economic reform. 

However, Phuc said Vietnam should not be satisfied with obtained results and has to persist with the new growth model based on productivity and innovation. 

He also hoped that Vietnam would become an economic tiger in Asia in a near future. 

Additionally, a workshop on technology, green energy, and sustainable growth also took place during the forum.
Vietnam
Vietnam economy
economy forum
economic tiger

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnam arrests tycoon accused of revealing state secrets after deportation by Singapore
2018/01/05 17:31
Visitors from Taiwan are Vietnam’s forth largest arrival source
2018/01/03 15:55
Vietnam GDP grows by 6.81 percent thanks to Samsung and Taiwan’s FPG
2017/12/28 16:22
Vietnamese community in central Taiwan showcases traditional gowns from Vietnam
2017/12/25 14:56
Vietnam calls for mass evacuations after Storm Tembin leaves 120 dead in Philippines
2017/12/25 11:05