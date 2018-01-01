Vietnam intends to become the new economic tiger in Asia 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for a consistent pursuit of the productivity-based growth model and innovation in order to become a new economic tiger in the Asian region, Vietnamese media outlets reported.

On Jan. 11, the Vietnam Economic Forum 2018 held in Hanoi with the main theme of "Fast and sustainable economic growth of Vietnam: challenges and new motivation" attracted 1,500 domestic and international economic experts and scholars, according to The Voice Of Vietnam.

Vietnam's prime minister said that a with a 6.81 percent growth rate, Vietnam belongs to the highest growth groups in both Asia and the world as the country has stepped up to fight against corruption and developed economic reform.

However, Phuc said Vietnam should not be satisfied with obtained results and has to persist with the new growth model based on productivity and innovation.

He also hoped that Vietnam would become an economic tiger in Asia in a near future.

Additionally, a workshop on technology, green energy, and sustainable growth also took place during the forum.