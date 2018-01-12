Tourism on the rise in Saudi Arabia as rules relax

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recent social and economic reforms in Saudi Arabia are opening the nation’s tourism industry, which includes issuing tourist visas and the never before offered opportunity for women over 24 traveling alone to visit the country, reported The National.

Female tourists under 24 will still require a male guardian member to accompany them, said the Arab News Daily.

This travel rule does not apply domestically. Female nationals of all ages will still require male permission, at the very least, to travel abroad.

The new visas are on track to be implemented next year. Visa regulation particulars are still being ironed out. The cost of the visa has yet to be decided.

This tourism update comes as part of a larger scheme to ween Saudi Arabia off its reliance on oil and update the nation’s image by 2030, said The National.

“Tourism visas will be independent of work, visit, Hajj, and Umrah visas," said the director general of licensing department of Saudi Arabia's Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.