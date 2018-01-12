Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young

Alex Broumand of the Montecito Fire Department walks in mud in front of homes damaged from storms in Montecito, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Rescu
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The oldest victim swept away in a California mudslide was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before. He died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice.
The youngest, 3-year-old Kailly Benitez, was one of four children killed.
As their names and those of 14 other victims were released Thursday, crews kept digging through the muck and rubble looking for more people.
Santa Barbara fire Capt. Gary Pitney said the likelihood is increasing that rescue crews will be finding bodies instead of survivors at this point.
The mudslide swept through the coastal community of Montecito on Tuesday morning, catching many of the victims entirely off-guard.