  1. Home
  2. Society

Mercury plunges to 6 degrees Celsius on Friday in Tamsui

A new low recorded this winter; cities in Central Taiwan register colder temperatures than the north

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/12 15:18

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The temperature plunged to 6 degrees Celsius in New Taipei City's Tamsui District early Friday morning as the cold surge continued to grip the island country, and has set a new low of this winter, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Bitterly cold air could be felt in the mountainous areas on early Friday: minus 13.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Yushan and minus 2.3 degrees in Alishan, while no snowfall has been observed from both places due to dry conditions. 

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the continental polar air mass brought the country dry and cold weather Wednesday that will continue through Saturday, sending the mercury down to 10 degrees Celsius or lower across the island.

CWB official Hsu Chung-yi said that Friday and Saturday will remain cold despite ample sunshine on Friday and Saturday thanks to the radiative cooling effect.

Another weather expert, Peng Chi-ming (彭啓明), said the temperature dropped to as low as 8.8 degrees in Taipei, 6 degrees in Tamsui, 6.1 degrees in Chiayi on Friday morning, and will remain cold and dry until Saturday morning. Temperature will climb up over weekend as the cold air mass will begin to weaken.

The CWB forecasts sunny weather for the country on Saturday, Jan. 13, with temperatures hovering between 9-16 degrees in Taipei City, 8-17 degrees in Hsinchu, 8-19 degrees in Taichung, 7-19 degrees in Chiayi, 6-19 degrees in Yunlin, 8-16 degrees in Yilan, 10-18 degrees in Hualien, 8-20 degrees in Tainan, and 10-21 in Kaohsiung.


 
cold

RELATED ARTICLES

Tamsui sees record low temperature of 7.5 degrees
2018/01/11 10:20
Cold front claims 54 victims across Taiwan
2018/01/10 11:59
Mercury in Taiwan could dip to 7 degrees by Friday
2018/01/08 10:30
Thick fog, low temperature warnings issued for today
2018/01/08 09:45
Mercury to dip to 8 degrees Celsius next Monday
2018/01/05 11:53