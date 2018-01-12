Mercury plunges to 6 degrees Celsius on Friday in Tamsui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The temperature plunged to 6 degrees Celsius in New Taipei City's Tamsui District early Friday morning as the cold surge continued to grip the island country, and has set a new low of this winter, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Bitterly cold air could be felt in the mountainous areas on early Friday: minus 13.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Yushan and minus 2.3 degrees in Alishan, while no snowfall has been observed from both places due to dry conditions.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the continental polar air mass brought the country dry and cold weather Wednesday that will continue through Saturday, sending the mercury down to 10 degrees Celsius or lower across the island.

CWB official Hsu Chung-yi said that Friday and Saturday will remain cold despite ample sunshine on Friday and Saturday thanks to the radiative cooling effect.

Another weather expert, Peng Chi-ming (彭啓明), said the temperature dropped to as low as 8.8 degrees in Taipei, 6 degrees in Tamsui, 6.1 degrees in Chiayi on Friday morning, and will remain cold and dry until Saturday morning. Temperature will climb up over weekend as the cold air mass will begin to weaken.

The CWB forecasts sunny weather for the country on Saturday, Jan. 13, with temperatures hovering between 9-16 degrees in Taipei City, 8-17 degrees in Hsinchu, 8-19 degrees in Taichung, 7-19 degrees in Chiayi, 6-19 degrees in Yunlin, 8-16 degrees in Yilan, 10-18 degrees in Hualien, 8-20 degrees in Tainan, and 10-21 in Kaohsiung.