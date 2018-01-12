Africa startled by Trump's sudden and vulgar attention

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa is waking up to find President Donald Trump has finally taken an interest in the continent. It's not what people expected.

Trump has questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting an immigration deal.

African governments find themselves in an awkward position. As top recipients of U.S. aid, some hesitate to jeopardize it by criticizing Trump.

In South Sudan, government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny says that "unless it was specifically said about South Sudan, we have nothing to say."

African media outlets and the continent's young, connected population are less shy.

"Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate," South African media outlet Daily Maverick says.