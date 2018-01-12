HTC U11 Eyes to be unveiled on Jan. 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese smartphone company HTC announced the launch of the new phone HTC U11 Eyes in Taipei, Hong Kong, and Beijing on Jan. 15.

With the main theme "Eyes", HTC stated on its official Facebook page today, Jan 12, that the event for its next phone would take place next week.

According to the information, the HTC U11 Eyes is a mid-range smartphone with a 6-inch display, battery capacity up to 3930 mAh, and a dual 12-megapixel main camera for shooting pictures and video.

In 2017, HTC was listed among the top-20 Taiwanese global brands after reaching a US$ 1.1 billion deal with Google.