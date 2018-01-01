Taiwanese delegation of 6 pass off Olympic torch in South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Friday morning the Olympic torch was passed to a six-member Taiwanese delegation, including Universiade athlete Li Chih-kai (李智凱) in Incheon, South Korea, reported Apple Daily.

Each member held the torch and ran for 200 meters (650 feet) before passing it off.

In accordance with tradition, the Olympic torch was ignited on October 24 of last year, approximately 100 days before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics February 9-25. The torch will be carried around 17 South Korean cities and pass through the grip of 7,500 torchbearers before this year’s games.



Li Chih-Kai with the Olympic torch. (Photo: Apple Daily)

The Taiwan torch bearing delegation included:

1. Li Chih-kai (李智凱), pommel horse gold medalist at the 2017 Universiade

2. Cliff Lai (賴弦五), TStar CEO

3. Jeff Ku (谷元宏), Taiwan Mobile Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer

4. Maxwell Cheng (鄭智衡), FarEastTone Telecommunications Executive Deputy General Manager

5. Lin Cheng Hsun (林政勳), E-Life Mall Corporation General Manager

6. Huang Chin-yung (黃欽勇), Digitimes President

The representatives assembled at 5 a.m. Friday morning. A total of 135 people, including the six Taiwanese representatives, carried the torch today.

The 21-year-old Li said between clattering teeth that he was “so excited and happy” to participate in this year’s torch-bearing activities.