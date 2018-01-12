Official Miss Taiwan calendar to benefit charity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To mark the 20th anniversary of the Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest, its organizers have launched a new official calendar, part of the proceeds of which will benefit charity, reported Apple Daily.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest, 500 limited-edition copies of a special commemorative calendar will be sold to the public for the price of NT$250 each. For each copy sold, NT$150 will be donated to the "Harmony Home Foundation Taiwan" as well as the "Catholic St. Andrews Shelter" in Hualien.



(Image from @lovemisstaiwan Facebook page)

Since the Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest is only held every 2 years, winners represent Taiwan for a span of two years rather than one. The winner of the most recent 9th Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest, which was held in on Dec. 1 of last year in Kaohsiung, was 20-year-old Kao Man-jung, who is a student at the Chinese Culture University.



Kao will go on to represent Taiwan next year at International beauty pageants in Japan, China and other countries as well.



The Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest aims to promote more than the physical beauty of contestants, but also aims to encourage compassion for others and the cultivation of inner beauty as well.



