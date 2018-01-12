Man who aided hospital patient discharged in gown shocked

BALTIMORE (AP) — The man who says he came to the aid of a woman discharged from a Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks on a cold winter's night says he was outraged by her treatment.

Imamu Baraka told The Associated Press he recorded events on his cellphone, fearing no one would believe him reporting a woman left Tuesday night at a bus stop.

"I saw the unthinkable: another human in a wheelchair being wheeled out in the dead of cold," he said by phone Thursday.

Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, said Thursday the hospital "failed" after the video was posted on Facebook, the unidentified woman appearing disoriented in frigid outdoor weather.

Suntha says an extensive internal review is being conducted.