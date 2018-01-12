SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: "The Shape of Water"

Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Young actor:/actress: Brooklyn Prince, "The Florida Project"

Acting ensemble: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Original screenplay: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Adapted screenplay: James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"

Production design: "The Shape of Water"

Editing: (tie) "Baby Driver" and "Dunkirk"

Costume design: "Phantom Thread"

Hair and makeup: "Darkest Hour"

Visual effects: "War for the Planet of the Apes"

Animated feature: "Coco"

Action movie: "Wonder Woman"

Comedy: "The Big Sick"

Actor, comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Actress, comedy: Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Sci-fi or horror: "Get Out"

Foreign language: "In the Fade"

Song: "Remember Me," from "Coco"

Score: Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water"

Drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"

Actor, drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Actress, drama series: Elizabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting actor, drama series: David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Supporting actress, drama series: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, comedy series: Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting actor, comedy series: Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"

Limited series: "Big Little Lies"

TV movie: "The Wizard of Lies"

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Talk show: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Animated series: "Rick and Morty"

Unstructured reality series: "Born This Way"

Structured reality series: "Shark Tank"

Competition series: "The Voice"

Reality show host: RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"