Céline Dion announces 2 concerts in Taiwan this July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a Las Vega press conference Thursday, Céline Dion announced that her 2018 world tour will include two performances in Taipei, reported Now News.

“CÉLINE DION LIVE 2018 IN TAIPEI” will take place July 11 and July 13 at the Taipei Arena.

While in Asia, Dion will perform in Japan, Macao, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.



Céline Dion's concert dates in Asia 2018. (Photo: Céline Dion's official website)

Dion was scheduled to perform in Taipei in 2014 though canceled to care for her ill husband.

Tickets go on sale January 22 at noon through the Kham ticketing system (寬宏售票系統) at 8 different price levels: 800, 2800, 4800, 6800, 8800, 10800, 12800, 13800.

Super fans can nab pre-sale tickets January 20 at 10 a.m. through January 21 at 10 p.m.