Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Legislator Liu Shyh-fang pulls out of DPP primary for Kaohsiung mayoral election



@China Times: Poll finds late President Chiang Ching-kuo had greatest contribution to Taiwan



@Liberty Times: Heavy electricity users will be required to install green energy equipment



@Apple Daily: Drunk driver hits, kills two Vietnamese women



@Economic Daily News: Largan Precision earns NT$193 per share in 2017



@Commercial Times: Largan Precision sets three new records in Q4 2017