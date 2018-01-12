Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headline stories across Taiwan on Jan. 12, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/12 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislator Liu Shyh-fang pulls out of DPP primary for Kaohsiung mayoral election

@China Times: Poll finds late President Chiang Ching-kuo had greatest contribution to Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Heavy electricity users will be required to install green energy equipment

@Apple Daily: Drunk driver hits, kills two Vietnamese women

@Economic Daily News: Largan Precision earns NT$193 per share in 2017

@Commercial Times: Largan Precision sets three new records in Q4 2017
