Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislator Liu Shyh-fang pulls out of DPP primary for Kaohsiung mayoral election
@China Times: Poll finds late President Chiang Ching-kuo had greatest contribution to Taiwan
@Liberty Times: Heavy electricity users will be required to install green energy equipment
@Apple Daily: Drunk driver hits, kills two Vietnamese women
@Economic Daily News: Largan Precision earns NT$193 per share in 2017
@Commercial Times: Largan Precision sets three new records in Q4 2017
