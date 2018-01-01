Facebook names new head of Taiwan and Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook announced Thursday the appointment of a new head of the Taiwan and Hong Kong area, Fei Yu(余怡慧), reported Business Next.

Facebook first announced the creation of this position in the third quarter of 2017. Yu's ascendance to office marks the regional and market importance of Taiwan and Hong Kong as they branch out from underneath the Greater China umbrella.

The Taiwan and Hong Kong areas were previously overseen by Jayne Leung, vice president, Head of Greater China at Facebook (梁幼莓).



Liang Mei-yu (梁幼莓) (Photo: Facebook)

Local media reports said that Yu will promote overall growth in Taiwan and Hong Kong. She will lead strategy across a functional team including sales, marketing, measurement and creative.

Yu previously worked as the head of finance and travel department for Facebook in the Greater China area. Before that she worked at Google for 8 years as well as a stint of time at Microsoft, totaling 17 years of experience so far in the tech sector and in different countries.

Yu held several positions at Google, starting as Head of Agency for the Greater China area, then as Head of China's travel and gaming sector, and finishing as the Associated GM, Large Customer Sales, of Taiwan, according to her LinkedIn profile.