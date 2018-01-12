Several quakes rattle Myanmar's largest city, no damage seen

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Several earthquakes have caused some panic in Myanmar's largest city, but no serious injuries or major damage has been reported.

Residents in Yangon said their six-story building shook three times early Friday, with the strongest quake lasting at least a minute.

Swe Swe Myint said, "We were sleeping, but as the building was shaking pretty strong, we all woke up in a panic."

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake just before 1 a.m. was magnitude-6.0 and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was about 27 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of Phyu township, about 172 kilometers (107 miles) north of Yangon.

Three quakes of magnitude-5.3 and magnitude-5.2 followed within 20 minutes.

Myanmar Earthquake Committee said the epicenters were close to at least two dams.