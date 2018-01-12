AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Jan. 12
thru 13, Sydney — tennis, ATP, Sydney International.
thru 13, Hobart, Australia — tennis, WTA, Hobart International.
thru 13, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, ATP, ASB Classic.
thru 14, Honolulu — golf, US PGA Tour, Sony Open.
thru 14, Gauteng, South Africa — golf, European Tour, South African Open.
thru 14, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, European Tour, EurAsia Cup.
thru 14, Wengen, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 20, Bolivia, Argentina — auto racing, Dakar Rally.
thru 14, Ruhpolding, Germany — biathlon, World Cup.
thru 14, Dresden, Germany — speed skating, short track European Championships.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 13
thru 17, Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 2nd test.
Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI.
thru 14, Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 14, Dresden, Germany — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
thru 14, Sapporo, Japan — ski jumping, women's World Cup.
thru 14, Tauplitz/Bad Mitterndorf, Austria — ski jumping, men's World Cup.
United States — American football, NFL divisional playoffs: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, New England vs. Tennessee.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 14
Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 1st ODI.
United States — American football, NFL divisional playoffs: Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville, Minnesota vs. New Orleans.
|MONDAY, Jan. 15
thru 28, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.
thru 21, Moscow — figure skating, European Championships.
|TUESDAY, Jan. 16
Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.
thru 21, Australia — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Australia.
|WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.
|THURSDAY, Jan. 18
thru 21, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Abu Dhabi Championship.
thru 21, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge.
thru 21, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy — biathlon, World Cup.
|FRIDAY, Jan. 19
Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, 2nd ODI.
Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, ODI tri-series.
thru 21, Kitzbuehel, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 21, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 21, Zao, Japan — ski jumping, women's World Cup.
thru 21, Erfurt, Germany — speed skating, World Cup.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 20
thru 21, Planica, Slovenia — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 21
Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. England, 3rd ODI.
Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, ODI tri-series.
United States — American football, NFL conference championships.