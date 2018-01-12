WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored twice in the space of three minutes to help Barcelona to a 5-0 win over Celta Vigo on Thursday as the holders advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 571 words, photos.

MELBOURNE, Australia Roger Federer worked out that a lengthy break did him the world of good, and kicked off last year with a drought-breaking victory at the Australian Open. He's aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title with a title defense in Melbourne Park in a men's field already missing five-time finalist Andy Murray and with former champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among the walking wounded. Serena Williams has already decided not to defend her Australian title so soon after having her first child, leaving the women's draw wide open. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 0500 GMT.

LONDON — The Oakland Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL game at the new London stadium of English Premier League club Tottenham. By Rob Harris. SENT: 510 words, photos.

LONDON — If Adam Silver learned one thing from his latest trip to London, it's that the appetite for more NBA games remains huge around Europe — and the rest of the world. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 614 words, photos.

WENGEN, Switzerland — Adrien Theaux of France was fastest on a training run for the longest downhill course on the World Cup circuit on Thursday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 253 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-LIVERPOOL AFTER COUTINHO

MANCHESTER, England — Liverpool's first match since the departure of creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona is against Manchester City on Sunday. Liverpool may become a more solid unit without the flamboyant Coutinho. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 690 words, photos.

A look at what to watch out for in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend. SENT: 719 words, photos.

VALENCIA, Spain — Francis Coquelin has left Arsenal to join Valencia, ending his decade-long association with the English club. SENT: 96 words, photo.

MADRID — There will be some Colombian dancing in Barcelona. A few days after signing Philippe Coutinho to boost its attack, Barcelona strengthened its defense by adding young Colombian international Yerry Mina. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 508 words, photos.

LIVERPOOL, England — A former youth soccer player testified Thursday that he was sexually abused by ex-coach Barry Bennell as they traveled to and from training at Manchester City. SENT: 244 words.

OLY--SKI-HIRSCHER'S ELUSIVE GOLD

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado — Think a gold medal is the end-all and be-all for Winter Games athletes? Well, meet Marcel Hirscher , who can reasonably stake a claim as the very best Alpine ski racer without an Olympic gold to his name. By Pat Graham. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Marit Bjoergen is heading to the Winter Games in South Korea looking for a three-peat of her three-peat. Bjoergen, the most successful women's cross-country skier in history, has won three gold medals in each of the past two Winter Games and will be looking to make it three in a row. By Steve Reed. SENT: 840 words, photos.

GAUTENG, South Africa — Branden Grace and Chase Koepka shot 7-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the SA Open on Thursday. SENT: 131 words.

HONOLULU — Chris Kirk finished a strong opening round at the Sony Open with a birdie for a 7-under 63. Jordan Spieth wasn't quite so fortunate. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

— BIA--WORLD CUP. Wierer wins biathlon WCup, Crawford claims first podium. SENT: 234 words, photos.

— SKI--LEITINGER INJURY. World GS silver medalist Leitinger injured, misses Olympics. SENT: 108 words.

