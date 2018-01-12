  1. Home
Kirk takes lead, Spieth takes late tumble at Sony Open

By DOUG FERGUSON , AP Golf Writer,Associated Press
2018/01/12 06:59

HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Kirk finished a strong opening round at the Sony Open with a birdie for a 7-under 63.

Jordan Spieth wasn't quite so fortunate.

Spieth hit four trees with four shots on the par-4 eighth, starting with a tee shot that caromed off the trunk into a ditch. He made a quadruple-bogey 8 on his 17th hole of the round and even a birdie at his final hole was only good for a 69.

Kirk played bogey-free on a gorgeous day along the shores just down from Waikiki Beach and had a one-shot lead among the early starters.

Defending champion Justin Thomas, who opened the Sony Open last year with a 59 and went on to a record performance at Waialae Country Club, was among those playing in the afternoon.