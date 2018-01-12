  1. Home
  2. World

Thousands honor deceased Mormon leader at viewing

By BRADY McCOMBS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/12 06:32

Mourners cross North Temple after paying their last respects to Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during

People leave the the LDS Conference Center after a public viewing of Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in

Mourners leave the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City after paying their last respects to Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Chri

The U.S. flag flies at half-staff during a public viewing of Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the LD

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thousands of Mormons are paying respects to their deceased president and prophet during a public viewing in Salt Lake City that comes a day before the funeral.

Church officials said 10,000 people had come to the viewing by mid-afternoon Thursday to honor Thomas S. Monson, who died Jan. 2 at age 90. He was president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for nearly 10 years.

Monson spent more than five decades serving in top church leadership councils — making him a well-known face and personality to multiple generations of Mormons.

As president of the nearly 16 million-member faith, Monson was considered a prophet who led the church through revelation from God.

Danielle Cahoon says she came with her family to say goodbye and experience a "special spirit" that she gets during the viewings when church presidents die.