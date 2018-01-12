|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|10
|.773
|—
|Toronto
|28
|11
|.718
|3½
|Philadelphia
|19
|20
|.487
|12½
|New York
|19
|22
|.463
|13½
|Brooklyn
|15
|26
|.366
|17½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Washington
|23
|18
|.561
|1
|Charlotte
|15
|24
|.385
|8
|Orlando
|12
|30
|.286
|12½
|Atlanta
|11
|30
|.268
|13
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Detroit
|22
|18
|.550
|4
|Milwaukee
|22
|18
|.550
|4
|Indiana
|21
|20
|.512
|5½
|Chicago
|15
|27
|.357
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|11
|.725
|—
|San Antonio
|28
|14
|.667
|2
|New Orleans
|20
|20
|.500
|9
|Dallas
|15
|28
|.349
|15½
|Memphis
|13
|27
|.325
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Portland
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Oklahoma City
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Denver
|21
|20
|.512
|5
|Utah
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|33
|9
|.786
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|21
|.475
|13
|Phoenix
|16
|26
|.381
|17
|Sacramento
|13
|27
|.325
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|27
|.325
|19
___
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas 115, Charlotte 111
Miami 114, Indiana 106
Utah 107, Washington 104
Chicago 122, New York 119, 2OT
Detroit 114, Brooklyn 80
Houston 121, Portland 112
Memphis 105, New Orleans 102
Milwaukee 110, Orlando 103
Minnesota 104, Oklahoma City 88
Atlanta 110, Denver 97
L.A. Clippers 125, Golden State 106
|Thursday's Games
Boston 114, Philadelphia 103
Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.