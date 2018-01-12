  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/12 06:25
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 10 .773
Toronto 28 11 .718
Philadelphia 19 20 .487 12½
New York 19 22 .463 13½
Brooklyn 15 26 .366 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 17 .585
Washington 23 18 .561 1
Charlotte 15 24 .385 8
Orlando 12 30 .286 12½
Atlanta 11 30 .268 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 14 .650
Detroit 22 18 .550 4
Milwaukee 22 18 .550 4
Indiana 21 20 .512
Chicago 15 27 .357 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 11 .725
San Antonio 28 14 .667 2
New Orleans 20 20 .500 9
Dallas 15 28 .349 15½
Memphis 13 27 .325 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 16 .628
Portland 22 19 .537 4
Oklahoma City 22 20 .524
Denver 21 20 .512 5
Utah 17 24 .415 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 33 9 .786
L.A. Clippers 19 21 .475 13
Phoenix 16 26 .381 17
Sacramento 13 27 .325 19
L.A. Lakers 13 27 .325 19

___

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 115, Charlotte 111

Miami 114, Indiana 106

Utah 107, Washington 104

Chicago 122, New York 119, 2OT

Detroit 114, Brooklyn 80

Houston 121, Portland 112

Memphis 105, New Orleans 102

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 103

Minnesota 104, Oklahoma City 88

Atlanta 110, Denver 97

L.A. Clippers 125, Golden State 106

Thursday's Games

Boston 114, Philadelphia 103

Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.