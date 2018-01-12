Report: Trump suggests positive relationship with NK leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has suggested in an interview that he has developed a positive relationship with the North Korean leader, but declines to say whether they have spoken.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal Thursday, "I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un." Asked if he had spoken with Kim, Trump was evasive: "I'm not saying I have or haven't. I just don't want to comment."

The president's remarks come after North and South Korea this week held their first talks in two years, and the North agreed to participate in the Winter Olympics in the South next month.

Trump claimed credit Wednesday for the inter-Korean dialogue. He said the U.S. was open to talks with North Korea under the right circumstances.