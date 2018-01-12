'Teen Mom 2' cast member arrested in meth lab bust

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A man who once appeared in the MTV reality show "Teen Mom 2" has been charged with running a meth lab in Pennsylvania.

Police say officers arrested 28-year-old Kieffer Delp on Wednesday in a McKees Rocks apartment following complaints that there was a meth lab in the building. Authorities say they found chemicals, containers and other items used to make the drug in the apartment near Pittsburgh.

Delp was jailed, unable to post bail on charges including operating a meth lab. Court documents don't list a defense attorney.

Delp was the boyfriend of one woman followed on the show. Mike Manko of the Allegheny County District Attorney's office told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that detectives were informed of the suspect's probable connection to the show before they entered.

McKees Rocks is about 5 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.