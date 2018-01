ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

Thursday At ASB Tennis Arena Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $501,345 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

David Ferrer (7), Spain, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-3, 6-2.

Juan Martin del Potro (2), Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Horacio Zeballos (4), walkover.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Julio Peralta (3), Chile, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Daniel Nestor, Canada, and Donald Young, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.