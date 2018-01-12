The Latest: Pelosi scorns 'five white guys' on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and immigration (all times local):

1:25 a.m.

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys."

Pelosi's talking about a group of lawmakers that's blessed by President Donald Trump. They're trying to find a deal to protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The California lawmakers says there's "plenty of other bipartisan activity going on that gives me hope that we're pretty close" to agreement on the young immigrants and other immigration policy.

It's plain the California Democrat has a dim view of the Trump-endorsed effort. The newly created group includes four top congressional leaders and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Pelosi asked, "Why now? Except perhaps to delay?"

12:23 a.m.

Backed by the White House, Democratic and Republican lawmakers dug into a politically fraught search for compromise on immigration Wednesday, seeking to take advantage of a window of opportunity opened by President Donald Trump. They're under pressure to find a breakthrough before a deadline next week that could lead to a government shutdown.

Democrats want to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by an Obama-era program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. Conservatives are wary, fearing he will strike a soft compromise.

The No. 2 Republicans and Democrats in both House and Senate — touched gloves Wednesday afternoon, deputized for action at what appears to be a moment of genuine opportunity to break Washington gridlock.