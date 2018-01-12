Brule, Raymond, Roy among ex-NHL vets on Canada Olympic team

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hockey Canada has unveiled the men's team aiming for a third straight Olympic hockey gold medal next month at the Pyeongchang Games.

Most players are not household names to Canadians. The team is made up mainly of Canadian players based in Europe after the NHL bowed out of competing in South Korea.

Forwards Gilbert Brule, Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski and goaltender Ben Scrivens are former NHL veterans on the team. It's the first time Canada will go to the Olympics without NHL players since 1994.

Canada has won Olympic gold in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014).