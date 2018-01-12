Christian Pulisic wins US Player of Year award at age 19

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Christian Pulisic is the runaway winner of the 2017 U.S. Player of the Year award. At 19, he's the youngest to gain the honor in the award's 27-year-history.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder received 81 first-place votes and 254 points in balloting conducted among 104 media by the radio network Futbol de Primera that was announced Thursday. Jozy Altidore was second with 95 points and captain Michael Bradley third with 75 points.

A midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in nine games for the national team last year. The U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Pulisic won the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year award last month.