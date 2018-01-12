Critics' Choice Awards continue Hollywood's self-celebration

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood's self-celebratory season is continuing with the Critics' Choice Awards Thursday night.

Actress Olivia Munn is hosting the event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where a cast of celebrity presenters will announce film and TV critics' picks for the best work of 2017.

Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy romance "The Shape of Water" leads all nominees with 14 bids. It's up for best picture, along with "The Big Sick," ''Call Me By Your Name," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk," ''The Florida Project," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The top TV nominee is "Feud: Bette and Joan" with six nods. Other leading contenders include "Big Little Lies" and "Fargo."

"This Is Us," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Stranger Things," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Crown" and "American Gods" are up for best drama series. Competing in the comedy category are: "black-ish," ''The Big Bang Theory," ''GLOW," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Modern Family" and "Patriot."

Chris Hemsworth, Kaley Cuoco, Anthony Anderson, Nick Jonas, Kate Bosworth and Alison Brie are among the stars set to present at the ceremony, which will be broadcast on the CW network.

The 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards will also feature the second annual #SeeHer award, which recognizes an individual for challenging gender stereotypes. "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot will accept the award from director Patty Jenkins.

