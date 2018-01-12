More claim sexual inappropriateness against James Franco

NEW YORK (AP) — Several women have made further claims of inappropriate sexual behavior against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article .

Two former student actresses described negative on-set experiences with the actor-filmmaker while being directed by him in the report published Thursday. Sarah Tither-Kaplan said in a nude orgy scene three years ago, he removed plastic guards covering the actresses' groins while simulating sex.

Former students spoke of an unprofessional culture at Franco's now-closed acting school Studio 4, where he taught a sex scenes class. Two women say Franco became angry shooting a strip club scene when no actresses, who were masked, would go topless. She says one topless scene filmed during class with Tither-Kaplan was posted online.

A lawyer and publicist for Franco didn't respond to queries Thursday. Franco's attorney, Michael Plonsker, disputed the allegations to the Times.