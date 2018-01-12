Palestinians: 2 teens killed in clashes with Israeli army

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health officials say two Palestinian teens have been killed in clashes with the Israeli military in separate incidents in the West Bank and Gaza.

In Gaza, the health ministry says 16-year-old Amir Abu Musaed was shot in the chest. The Israeli military says "violent riots" took place along the border fence and that troops opened fire at three protesters who "posed a threat" to soldiers.

In the West Bank, the ministry says Ali Omar, 16, was shot in the head by live fire in clashes near the city of Nablus. The military had no immediate comment, but it has stepped up security in the area following the killing of an Israeli there this week.

Thursday's violence follows President Donald Trump's recognition last month of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.