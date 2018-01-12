Macron condemns dairy giant Lactalis over tainted baby food

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized French diary giant Lactalis after major supermarkets admitted this week that baby food recalled over fears of salmonella contamination still made it onto French shelves.

Macron, speaking from Rome Thursday, called Lactalis' practices "unacceptable" and that "food security of all French and European citizens is a priority that must be guaranteed at the highest levels."

Lactalis, among the world's biggest dairy product producers, recalled millions of products made at its factory in Craon, northwest France, in December after discovering salmonella bacteria on site.

French retailers Carrefour, Auchan 52 and Systeme-U Leclerc said the recalled products were still available to buy after the recall.

Macron said he has asked all the stakeholders to meet to stop the fallout and promised punishment for those involved.