The Latest: House rejects limits on surveillance program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the House and reauthorization of a key foreign intelligence collection program (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The House is rejecting a measure to impose stiff restrictions on how the FBI uses information on Americans' communications inadvertently swept up in the collection of foreign intelligence.

The measure would have required the FBI to get a probable cause warrant to continue even querying the database of intelligence collected on foreign targets abroad.

Thursday's vote was 233 to 183 against the measure.

Those opposed said it would prevent U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies from uncovering potential threats to national security. Those who backed the measure argued that the FBI should not be able to query Americans' information in the database without a warrant.

The House is still scheduled to vote later on a bill that would reauthorize the program, set to expire Jan. 19. That bill would require the FBI to get a warrant only if it wants to actually view the contents of Americans' communications in the foreign intelligence database and use it to investigate domestic crimes.

____

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that a key program to collect foreign intelligence could have been used to "badly surveil and abuse" his campaign.

That's despite his administration expressing support for renewing the program.

Trump tweeted about the program Thursday. He was referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which lets spy agencies collect information on foreign targets abroad. The House is voting Thursday on possible changes, and the Senate must also act.

Trump says: "This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?"

On Wednesday, the White House issued a statement opposing changes to the program.