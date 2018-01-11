Standoff with barricaded suspect ends, man in custody

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Officials say armored vehicles forced entry into a southern New Jersey home and officers stormed the residence, taking a man into custody and ending a 13-hour standoff that started with gunfire.

Police Chief Harry Earle says the standoff in Gloucester Township ended Thursday after police used two armored vehicles to force entry and officers rushed the home. Earle says the man was injured, but the injuries were not caused by law enforcement.

A woman in the home was taken for questioning. She was not injured.

Officials plan to release more details later Thursday.

The standoff began Wednesday night when officers responded to reports of shots fired. The suspect was barricaded in the home and officers in an armored rescue vehicle came under fire.

Police evacuated some residents and others were told to shelter in place. Schools in the area were closed and no other injuries have been reported.

Schools were closed.