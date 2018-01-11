Mubarak's security boss wins appeal against graft conviction

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's highest appeals court has overturned the conviction on corruption charges of former President Hosni Mubarak's longtime security chief.

Habib el-Adly, who served as interior minister in charge of police under Mubarak, was sentenced last April to seven years in prison. He went into hiding following his conviction and only turned himself in to authorities last month.

Thursday's ruling by the Court of Cassation accepted the appeal against his conviction and ordered a retrial. He did not attend Thursday's hearing.

Mubarak stepped down following a 2011 popular uprising. He and el-Adly were acquitted in 2014 of charges they were responsible for the killing of hundreds of protesters during the 18-day uprising.