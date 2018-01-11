The Latest: Missouri governor's wife: 'a loving marriage'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledging affair, denying blackmail allegations. (all times local):

8.15 a.m.

The wife of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says she has "a loving marriage and an awesome family," despite her Republican husband's admitted infidelity before he was voted into office.

Sheena Greitens said in a statement that "anything beyond that is between us and God."

She is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Missouri and co-director of the university's Institute for Korean Studies.

Responding to allegations that her husband tried to blackmail the woman with whom he is alleged to have had an affair, Greitens urged "the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children."

She and her husband also released a joint statement Wednesday acknowledging the affair and describing it as a "deeply personal mistake."

___

12:08 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

The Republican governor and his wife released a statement Wednesday night. It came after St. Louis television station KMOV reported that Greitens had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. The station reported that the woman's ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.

The woman allegedly involved did not comment on the record to the station, which released its report late Wednesday after Greitens gave his State of the State speech. But her ex-husband provided a recording of her detailing a sexual encounter with Greitens and saying Greitens told her the photos would be released if she exposed the affair. She did not know she was being recorded.

Greitens' statement with his wife, Sheena, didn't address the affair specifically or the allegations, but in a separate statement Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, said, "There was no blackmail and that claim is false."