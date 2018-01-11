Olivia Munn isn't worried about hosting after speaking out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Munn says hosting a Hollywood awards show is nothing compared to speaking out about sexual misconduct.

Munn is hosting the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday. But in an interview to discuss her preparations for the show, the 37-year-old actress instead addressed the ongoing sexual misconduct reckoning.

Munn has publicly accused director Brett Ratner of misconduct and harassment and is an outspoken critic of a Hollywood power structure she says rewards abusers and silences victims.

She says awards are still important, though, because they often lead to raises for the winners.

Munn says she loves working in the entertainment business, which contributes to the difficulty of speaking up: No one wants to jeopardize a production or lose opportunities for work.