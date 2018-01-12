MECO in Taipei to relocate to Neihu

Taipei, Jan. 11 (CNA) The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei said Thursday that it will move next month to a new address in the city's Neihu District, where it will have more space and better integration of services.

In a press release, MECO said its new Taipei office will be located on the second floor of No. 55-57 on Zhouzi Street in Neihu and will open on Feb. 12.

At the new address, MECO said, it will be able to serve as a "one-stop shop," providing consular and notary services, and dealing with matters such as labor affairs and social security.

Currently, MECO is located on Changchun Road and provides consular and notary services, while its Labor Center on Jianguo North Road deals with labor affairs.

In the press release, Philippine representative to Taiwan Angelito Tan Banayo was cited as saying that MECO's relocation will enhance efficiency and allow better services to Filipinos in Taiwan and Taiwanese planning to visit the Philippines.

The new premises are about 991.8 square meters and are located close to Gangqian Station on the Taipei MRT Brown Line, according to MECO.

Since 1993, MECO has been serving as a link between Taiwan and the Philippines, providing consular services at its main offices in Makati City in the Philippines and in Taipei, and at its extension offices in Taichung and Kaohsiung, according to its website.

The MECO Labor Center is the representative office of the Philippines Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Taiwan.

The labor center protects the rights of Filipino workers in Taiwan and also provides information, training and other services.

According to Taiwan's national statistics data, there were approximately 148,691 Filipinos working in Taiwan as of the end of November 2017, making them the third largest group of foreign workersin Taiwan after Indonesia's 258,242 and Vietnam's 206,184.