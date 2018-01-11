Taipei included by the Guardian in ‘where to go in 2018’ hotlist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—British news outlet the Guardian shortlists 40 “fabulous destinations” around the world in a travel article entitled “Where to go on holiday—the hotlist,” and Taiwan’s capital city of Taipei is included in the list among other places such as Laos, Mongolia, Peru, south Korea’s Pyeongchang, and India’s Rishikesh.

The article says that when it comes to Asian city destinations, Taiwan is unlikely to be among most people’s top choices, competing with the likes of Bangkok, Beijing or Hong Kong. However, the article points out that the December 2017 launch of the direct route between London and Taipei by China Airlines has made it easier than ever for travelers to get to this metropolis.

“Once there visitors can get high, by visiting the epic viewing tower on the Taipei 101 skyscraper; and low, by getting lost among the alleyways of Shilin Night Market,” the article says.

The article also mentions that Taipei is Asia’s most gay-friendly city that "has a buzzing indie cultural scene – from coffee shops to art galleries to techno clubs "–and specifically invites travelers to check out Korner for international guest DJs and LGBTQ parties.