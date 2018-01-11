Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;14;69%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and nice;24;16;NW;11;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;13;4;Low clouds breaking;12;5;E;10;67%;23%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Showers, mainly late;16;8;A brief shower;13;6;SW;19;56%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. mist;7;3;Cloudy with mist;6;2;SE;8;95%;48%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with flurries;-6;-9;Cloudy;-3;-4;N;16;77%;75%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;More sun than clouds;7;-2;Clearing;11;0;SSW;9;53%;0%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;-15;-15;A little snow;-11;-26;W;24;46%;87%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;Humid with rain;31;23;NE;11;76%;80%;7

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;16;8;Spotty showers;15;10;ESE;7;82%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and humid;25;18;Partly sunny;28;19;NNE;12;60%;55%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;19;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;NNW;19;33%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;34;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SW;8;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;ESE;11;56%;5%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Low clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny;27;16;NE;12;59%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;14;3;Mostly sunny;12;4;NNW;14;57%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-10;Partly sunny;2;-9;WSW;6;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;9;3;Spotty showers;7;2;ESE;8;69%;84%;0

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Cloudy with a shower;3;-3;E;10;91%;64%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;7;A shower in spots;18;8;ESE;8;75%;56%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;16;Partly sunny;28;17;NW;11;47%;27%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;6;3;Cloudy with a shower;6;2;NE;10;87%;66%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and misty;7;3;Cloudy with mist;5;2;ESE;4;91%;50%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;7;2;A touch of rain;4;-3;ENE;18;68%;85%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;7;4;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;NE;7;74%;66%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;ENE;12;60%;33%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Variable cloudiness;30;17;SSE;6;40%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cold with sunshine;1;-8;Sunshine, but cold;1;-5;NW;18;46%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;22;11;NE;9;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Not as warm;25;18;SSE;26;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Sun and some clouds;27;19;E;6;60%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Clearing;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;ENE;9;70%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;A touch of rain;13;-7;A snow shower;-4;-10;N;34;61%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;11;75%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;4;0;Cloudy;2;-1;ESE;17;68%;4%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;25;19;Sun, some clouds;25;19;NNE;12;52%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Windy, then cooler;16;-3;Sunny, but chilly;8;-2;NNE;14;41%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Morning t-storms;26;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;19;78%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;21;9;Hazy sun;22;8;N;11;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;6;-2;Partly sunny;11;-6;S;15;35%;17%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Hazy sunshine;24;13;NW;7;58%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy with showers;31;25;NW;9;75%;95%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;Cloudy;8;6;SE;30;84%;65%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clearing;6;0;Not as cool;12;4;NNE;13;32%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;15;10;NE;10;63%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;17;11;Clouds and sun;18;8;SE;8;47%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Some sunshine;26;13;E;8;43%;17%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;27;19;A shower in spots;27;19;NW;14;73%;76%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-1;-4;Cloudy;-2;-4;SW;10;83%;1%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;23;Thickening clouds;32;22;N;9;55%;42%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;NE;15;42%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny, mild;29;19;N;5;59%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;31;17;Nice with sunshine;31;17;E;8;38%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;22;6;Hazy sun;22;6;NE;9;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;12;8;A bit of rain;10;7;NE;10;90%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Cloudy with a shower;33;26;W;24;67%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Sunny and less humid;30;19;N;10;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;25;14;A t-storm in spots;29;15;S;8;43%;47%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;12;-5;Sunny and mild;11;-5;NW;7;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;28;17;Hazy sunshine;29;15;NNE;6;28%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;19;5;S;7;66%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Sunny and very warm;35;19;NNW;14;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;Variable cloudiness;0;-5;NE;11;58%;11%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;30;25;A shower or two;29;24;NE;14;70%;73%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;WSW;9;80%;78%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;22;9;Hazy sun;23;10;NE;9;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain;28;23;Cloudy, downpours;26;22;E;6;85%;94%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;3;A t-storm in spots;14;5;WNW;12;70%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;31;23;A shower in places;31;23;SW;10;77%;51%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;S;13;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;7;Becoming cloudy;13;11;S;9;76%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with mist;7;4;Cloudy with mist;7;3;SE;8;93%;45%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;NNE;7;53%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;More clouds than sun;27;24;W;8;79%;69%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;10;-1;Partly sunny;9;-1;S;7;67%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sunshine;30;27;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ESE;11;74%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm around;29;23;SE;9;77%;87%;8

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;Nice with some sun;28;23;ENE;12;61%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Abundant sunshine;35;23;Couple of t-storms;31;13;SW;14;67%;92%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;5;Partly sunny;21;5;NNE;7;35%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A passing shower;26;22;A few showers;27;19;SSW;19;75%;89%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;-3;-5;More clouds than sun;-3;-11;E;13;60%;1%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;22;ENE;24;54%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sun and clouds;33;23;NE;13;52%;44%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Fog with rain;7;-11;NW;9;87%;96%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-9;Low clouds;-6;-12;NNE;11;55%;11%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;NNW;9;53%;15%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;13;Turning cloudy;26;13;N;19;46%;15%;10

New York, United States;Milder;10;8;Rain and drizzle;15;8;SSE;24;88%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;19;8;Partly sunny;18;8;N;11;75%;9%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-2;-12;Snow;-10;-20;SW;24;86%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;4;-2;Partly sunny, cold;4;-2;W;17;44%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;-3;-9;Cloudy and cold;-6;-8;N;7;78%;27%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;7;5;Rain to ice;7;-14;NW;24;90%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;NE;14;71%;88%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;31;24;NW;14;74%;63%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A passing shower;30;22;E;13;73%;59%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;8;3;Cloudy;6;1;ESE;7;74%;12%;0

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;19;SSE;20;46%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;30;20;NE;19;50%;11%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;11;77%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;31;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;ESE;10;64%;74%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;6;1;Cloudy with a shower;4;-1;ENE;8;78%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Frigid with sunshine;-10;-20;Sunshine, but cold;-8;-17;E;5;39%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;11;Afternoon showers;17;11;SE;11;68%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;16;5;Partly sunny;17;6;ESE;10;66%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A shower or two;30;25;E;12;69%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Downpours;6;4;A little rain;6;2;SSW;16;83%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;-1;-4;Variable clouds;-2;-8;ESE;7;77%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A shower or two;32;24;SSW;8;68%;75%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;SSE;7;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;13;6;Spotty showers;13;3;NNE;9;76%;61%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;0;-4;Low clouds;-2;-7;SW;7;69%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny;15;9;ENE;10;94%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;25;16;An afternoon shower;27;16;ENE;11;67%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ESE;24;73%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NNE;10;67%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;23;-2;Sunny and pleasant;21;-2;ENE;8;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and nice;31;16;WSW;10;45%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;25;22;An afternoon shower;27;21;NNE;11;79%;49%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;13;2;Becoming cloudy;12;6;SE;7;70%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, some heavy;11;8;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;SSE;13;82%;74%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Frigid;-8;-14;Sunny, not as cold;-4;-10;ESE;6;29%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sun;5;-2;Sunny, but chilly;4;-2;NNW;15;48%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;28;23;Breezy with rain;27;23;NW;23;86%;94%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds;7;0;Occasional rain;6;0;ESE;10;91%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in places;28;23;E;22;74%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;2;-1;Cloudy;2;-3;SSE;5;88%;2%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;26;22;Clouds and sun;29;24;NE;23;70%;31%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;14;9;Partly sunny, cool;14;9;ENE;17;50%;8%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;1;-6;Variable cloudiness;-3;-7;SSW;8;73%;0%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-4;Not as cold;6;0;NNE;7;75%;17%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Partly sunny;8;1;NNW;11;69%;36%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;N;11;22%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Not as warm;20;12;E;9;61%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Spotty showers;14;5;ENE;5;62%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sun;8;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;NNE;12;45%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Rain in the morning;7;-11;N;30;72%;95%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;16;11;WSW;28;55%;43%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;8;A little rain;13;9;WNW;26;80%;81%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-25;Mostly cloudy;-9;-25;ESE;12;81%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;5;3;Rain and drizzle;6;4;ENE;5;84%;90%;0

Vienna, Austria;Overcast;7;3;Cloudy with a shower;6;2;NNW;8;65%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;20;13;Nice with some sun;23;9;E;11;38%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;-2;-5;Variable cloudiness;-1;-10;E;11;56%;0%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;3;-3;Variable cloudiness;1;-4;ESE;15;77%;2%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;15;A shower in the a.m.;21;17;E;27;74%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;34;18;Sun and clouds;29;20;SSW;10;65%;8%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;4;-2;Partly sunny;6;-2;ESE;4;52%;44%;3

