Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;88;77;A shower or two;88;77;SW;8;69%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;Sunny and nice;75;60;NW;7;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;56;40;Low clouds breaking;53;41;E;6;67%;23%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Showers, mainly late;60;47;A brief shower;55;43;SW;12;56%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. mist;45;38;Cloudy with mist;43;36;SE;5;95%;48%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with flurries;21;16;Cloudy;27;24;N;10;77%;75%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;More sun than clouds;44;29;Clearing;52;32;SSW;5;53%;0%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;6;5;A little snow;11;-14;W;15;46%;87%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;Humid with rain;88;74;NE;7;76%;80%;7

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;61;46;Spotty showers;59;50;ESE;4;82%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and humid;77;65;Partly sunny;82;67;NNE;7;60%;55%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;66;42;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;NNW;12;33%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;94;73;Mostly cloudy;88;72;SW;5;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;83;63;Clouds and sun, nice;84;61;ESE;7;56%;5%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Low clouds;84;67;Mostly sunny;80;61;NE;8;59%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;57;38;Mostly sunny;54;38;NNW;9;57%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;30;14;Partly sunny;36;16;WSW;4;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;48;37;Spotty showers;44;35;ESE;5;69%;84%;0

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;38;34;Cloudy with a shower;37;28;E;6;91%;64%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;64;45;A shower in spots;64;47;ESE;5;75%;56%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;61;Partly sunny;83;63;NW;7;47%;27%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;43;38;Cloudy with a shower;42;36;NE;6;87%;66%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and misty;45;37;Cloudy with mist;42;35;ESE;3;91%;50%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;44;35;A touch of rain;40;27;ENE;11;68%;85%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;44;39;Cloudy with a shower;43;35;NE;4;74%;66%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;93;78;Partly sunny, warm;91;77;ENE;8;60%;33%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;84;63;Variable cloudiness;86;63;SSE;4;40%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cold with sunshine;34;17;Sunshine, but cold;34;24;NW;11;46%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny and nice;71;52;NE;5;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;86;66;Not as warm;78;64;SSE;16;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;66;Sun and some clouds;81;66;E;4;60%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Clearing;88;73;Sunny and nice;87;71;ENE;6;70%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;A touch of rain;55;20;A snow shower;25;13;N;21;61%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;7;75%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;39;32;Cloudy;36;29;ESE;10;68%;4%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;77;66;Sun, some clouds;77;66;NNE;8;52%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Windy, then cooler;61;27;Sunny, but chilly;46;28;NNE;9;41%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Morning t-storms;79;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;NNE;12;78%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;70;47;Hazy sun;72;46;N;7;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;44;28;Partly sunny;51;22;S;9;35%;17%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;Hazy sunshine;74;55;NW;4;58%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;Cloudy with showers;88;76;NW;6;75%;95%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and chilly;42;36;Cloudy;47;42;SE;19;84%;65%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clearing;42;32;Not as cool;54;39;NNE;8;32%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;61;48;Partly sunny;59;50;NE;6;63%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;63;52;Clouds and sun;64;47;SE;5;47%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;Some sunshine;79;55;E;5;43%;17%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;81;67;A shower in spots;81;67;NW;9;73%;76%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;29;25;Cloudy;29;24;SW;6;83%;1%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;73;Thickening clouds;90;71;N;6;55%;42%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;NE;9;42%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny, mild;84;66;N;3;59%;10%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;87;62;Nice with sunshine;88;62;E;5;38%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;72;42;Hazy sun;72;42;NE;5;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;54;47;A bit of rain;50;44;NE;6;90%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;78;Cloudy with a shower;91;78;W;15;67%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;Sunny and less humid;85;67;N;6;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;77;57;A t-storm in spots;84;59;S;5;43%;47%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;53;22;Sunny and mild;52;23;NW;4;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;83;62;Hazy sunshine;84;59;NNE;4;28%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;39;Mostly sunny;67;41;S;4;66%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;Sunny and very warm;94;67;NNW;8;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Variable cloudiness;32;23;NE;7;58%;11%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;85;76;A shower or two;84;75;NE;9;70%;73%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;72;WSW;5;80%;78%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;72;48;Hazy sun;74;50;NE;6;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain;83;73;Cloudy, downpours;78;72;E;4;85%;94%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;38;A t-storm in spots;57;41;WNW;7;70%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;88;74;A shower in places;87;74;SW;6;77%;51%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;69;Mostly cloudy;76;68;S;8;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;59;44;Becoming cloudy;55;51;S;6;76%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with mist;45;39;Cloudy with mist;44;37;SE;5;93%;45%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;70;53;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;NNE;4;53%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;76;More clouds than sun;81;74;W;5;79%;69%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;50;30;Partly sunny;48;30;S;4;67%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sunshine;87;80;A t-storm in spots;86;80;ESE;7;74%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm around;84;74;SE;5;77%;87%;8

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;83;71;Nice with some sun;82;73;ENE;8;61%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Abundant sunshine;95;73;Couple of t-storms;88;56;SW;9;67%;92%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;41;Partly sunny;70;41;NNE;4;35%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A passing shower;79;71;A few showers;80;66;SSW;12;75%;89%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;27;23;More clouds than sun;27;12;E;8;60%;1%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;86;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;72;ENE;15;54%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;90;72;Sun and clouds;91;74;NE;8;52%;44%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;44;37;Fog with rain;45;13;NW;6;87%;96%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;30;15;Low clouds;21;11;NNE;7;55%;11%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;91;76;Hazy sunshine;91;76;NNW;6;53%;15%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;55;Turning cloudy;79;56;N;12;46%;15%;10

New York, United States;Milder;49;46;Rain and drizzle;59;46;SSE;15;88%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;66;46;Partly sunny;65;46;N;7;75%;9%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;29;10;Snow;13;-4;SW;15;86%;84%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;38;28;Partly sunny, cold;40;28;W;10;44%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;27;17;Cloudy and cold;22;17;N;5;78%;27%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;45;41;Rain to ice;45;7;NW;15;90%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;87;79;A t-storm around;87;79;NE;8;71%;88%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;86;74;An afternoon shower;87;75;NW;9;74%;63%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A passing shower;86;72;E;8;73%;59%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;46;37;Cloudy;44;34;ESE;4;74%;12%;0

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;73;56;Mostly sunny;78;66;SSE;13;46%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;69;Partly sunny;86;67;NE;12;50%;11%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;7;77%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;88;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;71;ESE;6;64%;74%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;42;34;Cloudy with a shower;40;30;ENE;5;78%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Frigid with sunshine;15;-4;Sunshine, but cold;18;2;E;3;39%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;51;Afternoon showers;63;52;SE;7;68%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;61;42;Partly sunny;62;43;ESE;6;66%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;75;A shower or two;86;78;E;8;69%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Downpours;44;39;A little rain;42;35;SSW;10;83%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;30;26;Variable clouds;29;18;ESE;5;77%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;75;A shower or two;89;75;SSW;5;68%;75%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;Sunny and pleasant;73;41;SSE;5;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;55;43;Spotty showers;56;37;NNE;6;76%;61%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;33;24;Low clouds;28;19;SW;5;69%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;50;Partly sunny;59;48;ENE;6;94%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;77;61;An afternoon shower;81;60;ENE;7;67%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;Some sun, a shower;83;74;ESE;15;73%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;NNE;6;67%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;73;28;Sunny and pleasant;70;29;ENE;5;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;88;61;Sunny and nice;88;61;WSW;6;45%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;78;71;An afternoon shower;81;71;NNE;7;79%;49%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;56;35;Becoming cloudy;54;43;SE;5;70%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, some heavy;51;47;Cloudy with a shower;51;47;SSE;8;82%;74%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Frigid;18;6;Sunny, not as cold;25;14;ESE;4;29%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sun;41;28;Sunny, but chilly;39;28;NNW;9;48%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain;82;74;Breezy with rain;81;74;NW;14;86%;94%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds;45;33;Occasional rain;43;33;ESE;6;91%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;75;A shower in places;83;73;E;14;74%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;35;30;Cloudy;35;27;SSE;3;88%;2%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;78;71;Clouds and sun;85;75;NE;14;70%;31%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;58;47;Partly sunny, cool;57;49;ENE;10;50%;8%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;33;21;Variable cloudiness;26;19;SSW;5;73%;0%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, snow showers;33;24;Not as cold;44;32;NNE;4;75%;17%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;37;30;Partly sunny;47;34;NNW;7;69%;36%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;51;38;Partly sunny, mild;57;39;N;7;22%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;77;55;Not as warm;67;53;E;5;61%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;56;42;Spotty showers;58;42;ENE;3;62%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sun;47;28;Partly sunny, chilly;44;30;NNE;7;45%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;44;42;Rain in the morning;44;12;N;18;72%;95%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;64;51;Mostly sunny;61;51;WSW;17;55%;43%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;46;A little rain;55;49;WNW;16;80%;81%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;7;-13;Mostly cloudy;16;-12;ESE;8;81%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;41;38;Rain and drizzle;42;40;ENE;3;84%;90%;0

Vienna, Austria;Overcast;45;37;Cloudy with a shower;43;35;NNW;5;65%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;68;55;Nice with some sun;74;49;E;7;38%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;28;23;Variable cloudiness;30;13;E;7;56%;0%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;37;26;Variable cloudiness;33;24;ESE;9;77%;2%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;59;A shower in the a.m.;70;62;E;17;74%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;94;64;Sun and clouds;84;68;SSW;6;65%;8%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;39;28;Partly sunny;42;28;ESE;2;52%;44%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit