England beats Cricket Australia XI by 5 wickets in warmup

SYDNEY (AP) — Moeen Ali took two wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs as England warmed up for the start of its five-match one-day international series against Australia with a five-wicket win over a Cricket Australia XI on Thursday.

England restricted the home side to 258 for nine then cruised to victory inside 41 overs.

Alex Hales, 52 runs off 39 balls, and Eoin Morgan, 81 off 76, led England.

England played without captain Joe Root, who was still recovering from stomach problems that forced him to retire ill on the final day of the fifth Sydney test, where Australia clinched an innings victory for a 4-0 series win.

Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and spinner Ali were the only test players appearing for England on Thursday.

The first ODI is on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.