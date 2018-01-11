Firefighting efforts resume on burning tanker off China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese reports say firefighting vessels have resumed attempts to put out a blaze aboard an oil tanker in the East China Sea.

The reports Thursday follow an explosion aboard the Sanchi, whose 32-member crew is still mostly missing.

Photos on the Ministry of Transportation's microblog showed thick black smoke pouring out of the ship on Thursday morning. Rescuers on Tuesday found a body believed to be a crewmember from the Iranian-operated tanker but there has been no sign of survivors.

Chinese officials have warned that the tanker could explode and sink, possibly triggering an environmental disaster.

The Sanchi was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of condensate, a type of gassy, ultra-light oil, when it collided Saturday evening with a freighter 257 kilometers (160 miles) from Shanghai and caught fire.