Boston's early results show small benefit from body cameras

BOSTON (AP) — A preliminary report examining a yearlong test of body-worn cameras by Boston police has found that the devices might produce a slight reduction in the number of complaints filed.

The pilot program distributed 100 body cameras to officers across the department's various districts. A report released Wednesday found that a control group of officers without cameras produced about one extra complaint each month. The study found no meaningful difference in the number of use of force reports filed by the officers.

The study authors say drawing broad conclusions is difficult because most participating officers generated no complaints at all.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the study showcased the department's excellent work "even if the results may be minimal."

A full analysis is to be released in June.