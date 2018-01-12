"The Ivory Trap" Film Premieres in Uganda

(UGANDA / WILDAID) - Celebrated Ugandan film director Isaac Nabwana's latest feature exposes the violence and corruption associated with wildlife poaching and trafficking.

"The Ivory Trap" premiered at a community screening in late December to an audience of 500 Ugandans. Before projecting the film, Nabwana gave remarks about the threat of poaching, and the economic benefits that come from nature tourism.

As part of the Poaching Steals From Us All campaign in Uganda, WildAid, Uganda Conservation Foundation and Uganda Wildlife Authority commissioned Nabwana to incorporate wildlife conservation messaging into one of his signature comedic action movies.

The director joined the organizations on a visit to Murchison Falls National Park where he observed rare animals on safari, and heard first-hand accounts of the challenges facing wildlife rangers.

Dubbed "Uganda's Tarantino," Nabwana is a self-taught director who has been making internationally-acclaimed films for the past twelve years.

"The Ivory Trap" trailer has received nearly 140,000 views on Facebook, and the 12,000 full-length DVDs have been distributed in Uganda. The film has been translated into English, Swahili, Luganda and Runyakitara.

The plot centers around an honorable ranger whose family is held hostage by an ivory trafficker. Rather than be blackmailed into poaching elephants and other protected species by his corrupt boss and the trafficker, the ranger exposes the syndicate to law enforcement authorities.