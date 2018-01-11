Vietnam prosecutors seek jail terms for former oil execs

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese prosecutors are seeking long jail terms for former oil company executives accused of mismanagement or embezzlement, including a former senior Communist Party official and an official whom government agents allegedly kidnapped from Germany.

Prosecutors on Thursday recommended 14-15 years in prison for former Politburo member Dinh La Thang, ex-chairman of state-owned energy giant PetroVietnam, on charges of violating management regulations by choosing PetroVietnam's Construction Joint Stock Co., or PVC, to build a thermo power plant without a proper bidding and appraisal process.

They requested life imprisonment on embezzlement charges for former PVC chairman Trinh Xuan Thanh, who Germany claims was snatched from a Berlin park by Vietnam's intelligence service.

They are among 22 defendants, most of them current or former senior oil executives, in the country's highest-profile corruption case.