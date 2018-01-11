AWS joins New Taipei City's initiative to nurture entrepreneurship

The New Taipei City Government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today held a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Joint Innovation Center. The initiative is designed to integrate industry and academic resources in nurturing entrepreneurship, and to enhance the startup ecosystem in New Taipei City (NTPC) via five major aspects: driving adoption of global cloud services; fostering venture capital investment; consolidating industry counseling resources; nurturing cloud skills and talent; and integrating local industry advantages.

“New Taipei City established the first local government-led accelerator InnoSquare in 2014. Since then, we have mentored 126 startup teams. To enhance the startup ecosystem in New Taipei City, we are delighted to launch Taiwan’s first NTPC-AWS Joint Innovation Center in Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park. The project will focus on education and application strategies to deliver five major aspects to help advance the startup sector. Startups in New Taipei City will be able to access more of the resources they need for development; and local small and medium enterprises will receive support for business enhancement and transformation. These companies can leverage the NTPC- AWS Joint Innovation Center as a springboard to global markets, which will help further establish New Taipei City as the first stop to connect Taiwan to the world,” said Li-Lun Chu, New Taipei City Mayor.

“New Taipei City is the most populous city in Taiwan, and many well-known international enterprises have established headquarters here. It’s a vibrant community for small and medium companies, and many startups have come together to form a strong community. AWS helps startups around the world with an extensive Cloud services portfolio, constant innovation, and the experience that comes through working with thousands of startups over the years. We are honored to contribute to the cloud computing industry in New Taipei City with this new Joint Innovation Center,” said Alex Yung, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of AWS Greater China.

The Economic Development Department of the New Taipei City Government said that the establishment of the Joint Innovation Center with AWS will drive the development of solutions for the local cloud computing industry, based on core areas such as Innovation and startup, or International Connectivity. The Joint Innovation Center is expected to attract the interest of globally-renowned enterprises, startups and technical professionals, promote local industry innovation and economic enhancement, and create a more complete cloud ecosystem in New Taipei City. The project will provide technical training, business support, and technical counseling in cloud services for small and medium companies. AWS’s wide range of cloud technologies and services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and big data core services, will help enterprises in a variety of industry sectors to accelerate innovation, reduce cost, and increase business agility.

The Joint Innovation Center will include an international incubator to help local startup companies go global by connecting them with well-known incubators overseas, while attracting foreign startups to New Taipei City.

“AWS is internationally recognized as an enterprise that delivers continuous innovation, and offers advanced artificial intelligence (AI) services that provide cloud-native machine learning and deep learning technologies such as natural language understanding (NLU), automatic speech recognition (ASR), visual search and image recognition, and text-to-speech (TTS). AWS will help Taiwanese entrepreneurs and traditional companies connect to a rich array of global resources,” said Chi-Yuan Huang, Chairman of FCC Partners, operator of the NTPC- AWS Joint Innovation Center.

On the day of the signing ceremony, a seminar on Innovation Industry Prospect of New Taipei City will take place, featuring presentations on cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) trends by Feng-Yuan Chang, Commissioner of Economic Development Department of New Taipei City Government; David Yeh, General Manager of Ecosystem Partners of AWS Greater China; and Chi-Yuan Huang, Chairman of FCC Partners. The seminar will explore global AWS customer success stories, global cloud ecosystem resource integration, and breakthrough applications of cloud, IoT and big data. Enterprises in New Taipei City can learn from the experiences of other organizations on their journeys to embrace cloud development, and promote industry transformation and enhancement.