YouTube limits Logan Paul vlog due to apparent suicide post

TOKYO (AP) — YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome."

The company said in a statement Thursday that Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot.

YouTube star Logan Paul earlier announced he was stepping away from posting videos "to reflect" following an outcry when he uploaded images of the body and his reaction to finding it in the forest.

A YouTube spokesperson says YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner, and the company issued a "strike" against Paul's channel after the posting.