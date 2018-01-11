  1. Home
Photography exhibition at Shueili Visitor Center presents Taiwan’s beautiful scenery

More than 40 pieces of photography are being displayed at the center, and each work represents the photographer’s love for the beautiful island

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/11 17:24

Beautiful scenery on Chike Mountain in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan (photo courtesy of Shueili Visitor Center)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Yushan National Park Headquarters is holding a photography exhibition on Taiwan’s beautiful scenery and ecology at Shueili Visitor Center from January to June 30.

More than 40 pieces of photography are being displayed at the center, and each work represents the photographer’s love for the beautiful island, the headquarters said in a news release, adding that the subjects of the exhibiting photography works are mainly Taiwan's scenery and natural ecology that includes vegetation and birds. Members of the public and organizations such as schools are welcome to visit, the headquarters added.

The headquarters said that the exhibition consists of works from members of a photography association in Nantou County. Members of the association spend their leisure time using their cameras to capture the country’s beautiful mountains, forests, rivers, and sea.    

Shueili Visitor Center provides a good place to rest and a wide variety of tourist information for visitors to the national park, the headquarters said.

The address of the visitor center is No. 515, Sec. 1, Jhongshan Rd., Shueili Township, Nantou County.
Yushan National Park Headquarters
Shueili Visitor Center
Nantou County

