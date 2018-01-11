  1. Home
S. Korean actor Jung Hae In holds his first overseas fan meeting in Taipei

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/11 16:23

Image from FNC Entertainment

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) -- South Korean rising star Jung Hae In will be holding is first overseas fan meeting at the Taipei International Convention Center on March 4. 

Jung Hae In debuted in 2014, and starred in the South Korean SBS drama "While You Were Sleeping." He's continuing to garner much attention through the current tvN drama "Prison Playbook." 

Jung Hae In is preparing a hi-touch event, as well as a special photo opportunity for his loving fans.

Ticket sales for the 2018 Jung Hae In Smile Fan Meeting in Taipei will be available from Jan. 21 via ibon. 
