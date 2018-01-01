Taiwan Go champion Hsieh Yimin returns from Japan for award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Go champion Hsieh Yimin (謝依旻) returned from Japan to accept an award from her native Miaoli County Thursday.

The 28-year-old won all three major awards for the Chinese board game, which is played by two opponents who take turns placing black and white stones on the intersections of a grid formed by 19 x 19 lines.

The magistrate of Miaoli County, Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌), praised her achievements at the ceremony Thursday and encouraged her to continue her efforts and seek glory on behalf of Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.

Hsieh started playing Go in her home town of Miaoli at the age of five, drawing interest from a teacher who predicted she would go far in the sport. She later moved to Japan and at the age of 14, she became the country’s youngest professional player to receive a certification from the Japan Go Association.

Last December, she won the prestigious Honinbo women’s title for the eighth time, accomplishing 27 titles in her career and cementing her position as one of the sport’s top international champions.